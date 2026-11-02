Barcelona Thrashes Alavés

FC Barcelona signed a convincing 6-1 victory over Alavés at the Camp Nou, a result that allowed it to recover first place in the Spanish League.

The azulgranas responded with a convincing performance and took advantage of the matchday to return to the top of the standings.

The triumph also represents a morale boost for the Catalan team, which arrived after stringing together two consecutive defeats and leaving some doubts in its most demanding commitments. This time, the team showed a different image, with greater effectiveness and capacity to impose its play.

Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, and Raphinha stood out on an afternoon marked by Barcelona’s offensive power. Their performances contributed to a rout that allowed the team to recover confidence and reconnect with its best version.

With this result, the culés return to the top of LaLiga and ratify their aspirations for the season. The challenge now will be to maintain regularity and transfer this response to the upcoming commitments, especially against more demanding rivals.