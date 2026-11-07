Breastfeeding to Love

Three Matanzas Public Health specialists participated in the National Workshop «New Horizons in Breastfeeding: Scientific Evidence for Clinical Practice,» held in Havana.

Transmitting tools to guarantee the success of this practice and strengthening knowledge and capacities in its promotion, protection, and support was the main objective of the gathering, explains nursing graduate Roberto Leonel Ulloa Almeida.

It was a very nourishing gathering, said to Radio 26 Dr. Catherine Chibás Pérez, head of the national Maternal and Child department at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Cuba.

Topics related to the benefits of human milk, care for vulnerable newborns, strengthening human milk banks, and best practices to accompany mothers and their families centered attention at the Workshop.