Bronchoscopy and Pulmonary Intervention in Matanzas.

International cooperation promoted by the Matanzas-Switzerland Group, along with the talent and expertise of Matanzas’ pulmonology professionals, continues to strengthen diagnostic and clinical capabilities in the fight against cancer.

Within the framework of the multidisciplinary conference held in Matanzas, the third day of the Interventional Pulmonology Workshop took place. This event, dedicated to scientific exchange, professional development, and the performance of important specialized procedures, was announced on the Facebook page of the Comandante Faustino Pérez Provincial Clinical Surgical Hospital.

During the day, transthoracic biopsies guided by computed tomography (CT) scans and flexible bronchoscopies for the study of endobronchial lesions were performed. These techniques, of high diagnostic value, allow for more precise and timely care for patients with respiratory and oncological diseases.

The incorporation and consolidation of these procedures reflect the growth of medical services in the province and the ongoing commitment to increasingly comprehensive and humane care.

The development of these actions confirms the importance of solidarity and cooperation, multidisciplinary integration, and the scientific preparation of healthcare teams—essential pillars for continuing to raise the quality of services and offering greater hope to patients and their families, the post concluded.

Photos: Randy Perdomo

Written by Eva Luna Acosta .