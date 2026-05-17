Copextel Leads Renewable Energy Installations in Matanzas.

Copextel, a Matanzas-based company with over 35 years of history and 14 subsidiaries nationwide, is consolidating its position as a key player in Cuba’s energy transition. This was announced by Raúl Crombet, manager of solutions and technical services at Copextel Varadero and project leader for renewable energy sources.

Crombet explained that the company began conducting energy surveys in various entities throughout the province more than five years ago. However, starting in 2025, the Electric Company formally contracted them to participate in the construction of photovoltaic solar parks, which contribute a significant portion of the clean energy demanded by the country.

In addition to installing these parks in Matanzas, Copextel is implementing a program to install self-consumption systems with energy storage. These systems, protected by IP66 and IP67 standards, are installed outdoors, beneath the solar panels themselves, and are designed to guarantee electricity service in areas of high social vulnerability.

Among the beneficiaries are the Santa Marta maternity home, hospital and polyclinic emergency rooms, community savings banks, and several radio stations in the Matanzas radio network. Crombet emphasized that although these systems have a capacity of up to two kilowatt-hours, they are ideal for maintaining vital services such as medical emergencies, lighting, and communication equipment during power outages.

In this way, Copextel reaffirms its mission as a socialist state-owned company and contributes to energy conservation and technological sovereignty in the province. With more than 30 technological lines to its credit, the Matanzas-based company is marking milestones on the path toward a more sustainable energy model for the entire country.