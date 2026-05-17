Provincial Historical Archive Awards Matanzas Pioneers.

The pioneers from the Followers of Camilo and Che School were recognized for their extensive participation in the Spinning Top Fair competition organized by the Provincial Historical Archive.

The organizers emphasized the importance of maintaining spaces that strengthen local identity and the connection of new generations with Cuban cultural roots.

The Spinning Top Fair also served as a meeting point between the Historical Archive, the Afroarte project, the ACAA (Association of Cuban Artists and Artists), the Gener y Del Monte Library, and the Cultural Assets Fund to stimulate educational and instructional processes.

The day included recreational activities, exhibitions, and exchanges between students and specialists from the participating institutions, in an atmosphere marked by creativity and the preservation of popular traditions.

At the close of the meeting, it was revealed that there was an intention to strengthen future collaborations between the Gener y del Monte Library and the Matanzas Provincial Historical Archive, with new projects aimed at promoting culture and preserving the historical memory of the region.