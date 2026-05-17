Paths of Youth and Voices of the Future.

The twelfth-grade students of the Pedro Pablo Rivera Cué pre-university school have reached the threshold of a new destiny. After years of sleepless nights, exams, and shared dreams, the paths of life now open before them: some will continue their studies in higher education, others will embark on different paths, but all will carry with them the perseverance and pride of having completed a decisive stage.

Families and teachers become partners in triumph, as they were in every morning of study and every afternoon of effort. Among the faces illuminated by hope stands out young Adonis, one of the twelve who have chosen teaching careers, a symbol of continuity and commitment to the education that shaped them.

The FEEM: Support and Strength

The Federation of Secondary School Students (FEEM) also accompanied the graduates at this pivotal moment in their journey. Aware of the segment they represent within the country’s educational institutions and the real needs currently facing education, the organization held a municipal council meeting in Jovellanos.

In this forum, various topics of interest related to student life, the active participation of young people in school and community life, and the challenges of continuing their studies in a context of transformation were addressed. The FEEM reaffirmed its commitment to continue being a voice and support for students, strengthening unity and youth leadership at every stage of their education.