Calls to protect solar panels at pumping stations.

Among the areas with the highest incidence of these crimes, Perico stands out negatively.

In recent months, several pumping stations equipped with solar panels in the province have been targeted by increasing social indiscipline, with acts of vandalism such as the theft of parts and equipment from these sites.



Officials from the Matanzas Water and Sewerage Company are calling on the public to unite against the perpetrators who are attacking public property.



As part of the energy matrix transition project, 51 communities in the Matanzas province have benefited from the installation of these systems, which has had a real impact on the lives of more than 30,000 residents by providing them with a stable water supply through the use of renewable energy.



The potential offered by this technology, which extends service hours and provides independence from the electrical grid, can be compromised by a series of extraordinary events that have affected several water supply stations in different municipalities.