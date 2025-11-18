Norway’s Qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

For Norwegian fans, the 2026 World Cup will be an opportunity to see their national team back in the premier international football tournament. For the team, it will be a chance to prove that this appearance is not a one-off, but rather the start of a more sustained period.

The Norwegian national team returns to the World Cup after 28 years, and they do so with a squad that has consolidated a process begun several seasons ago.

The Scandinavian team had not participated since France 1998, and their return marks a turning point for a federation that had fallen behind in the European football landscape.

In their three previous appearances (1938, 1994, and 1998), Norway fielded competitive teams, but without consistent presence at the international elite level. This qualification for 2026 breaks a long cycle of absences and puts the country back in the World Cup conversation.

The team managed by Ståle Solbakken completed a solid qualifying campaign, with comfortable victories and consistent performance. Individual contributions were also crucial; their star player, Erling Haaland, led the attack with a decisive goal-scoring output, including key performances in the final stretch of the qualifiers.

Their participation in the World Cup not only represents a sporting achievement; it also confirms that Norway can compete regularly at a high level. The immediate challenge will be to translate this performance to the World Cup stage, where the demands will be even greater.

For the Norwegian fans, the 2026 World Cup will be an opportunity to see their national team once again in the premier international football tournament. For the team, it will be the moment to demonstrate that this presence is not a one-off event, but rather the beginning of a more sustained period.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández.