Ceremony for Agricultural Worker’s Day Held in Matanzas

Matanzas celebrated the provincial ceremony for Agricultural Worker’s Day this October 3, a day dedicated to recognizing the work of those who contribute from the countryside to food production and the development of the territorial economy.

The date constitutes a moment to recognize the results of collectives and workers linked to agricultural activity, as well as to highlight the challenges the sector faces amid the country’s current economic conditions.

During the celebration, the performance of outstanding workers and collectives was recognized, in a day that emphasizes the need to raise productivity, make better use of available resources, and strengthen production destined to satisfy the population’s needs.

Agricultural Worker’s Day is celebrated every October 3, a date associated with the promulgation in 1963 of the Second Agrarian Reform Law.

For Matanzas, a territory with a broad agricultural and livestock tradition, the celebration also constitutes a space to value the contribution of those who remain linked to the land and food production, even in a scenario marked by resource limitations and economic difficulties.

The activity was attended by Mario Sabines Lorenzo, First Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, along with political and governmental authorities, union leaders, and workers from the sector.