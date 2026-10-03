15 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Final Details Being Completed at Victoria de Girón for the Start of the National Series

3 de octubre de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

Workers from the Sports Assurance and Support Unit (UAAD) of the Provincial Directorate of Matanzas are finalizing details at the Victoria de Girón stadium ahead of the start of the 65th National Series.

 

With just over 24 hours remaining until the call of «play ball» at the Yumurino colossus, workers from UAAD Matanzas are carrying out painting work in the exterior areas of the facility, as well as watering the grass.

 

According to the director of the Matanzas entity, Rubén González, everything is ready for the national champions to begin the championship tomorrow against the Cienfuegos Elephants.

 

«Our workers are committed to ensuring the stadium and its surrounding spaces are in the best conditions for the enjoyment of the fans and the team itself.»

 

The Matanzas Crocodiles, current national champions, will debut at their home grounds this Sunday against the Cienfuegos representative in a four-game sub-series.

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