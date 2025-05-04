Contract between Russian agency and Cubanacán will favor diving in Zapata Swamp.

With the aim of promoting diving tourism in Ciénaga de Zapata destination, the Russian agency Roost Diving and Cubanacán, a commercial company with 100 percent Cuban capital, signed a contract in the context of the FitCuba 2025 International Tourism Fair.

A representative of the Eurasian nation and Gipsy Hernández Perdomo, president of Cubanacán, signed the document, a step forward in the bet on this type of leisure activity in a tourist destination like the C,énaga de Zapata ideal for its practice.

“This project, which has been under development for more than a year, seeks to attract new diving clients, both from the Varadero resort and from other parts of Cuba,” Travel Trade Caribbean posted on the social network Facebook.

Precisely, the diving activity is one of the reasons for travel to the southern municipality of Ciénaga de Zapata, said Magyuri Fernández Oset, deputy commercial director in this destination, the nature spot in the western province of Matanzas.

The tourist modality of diving stands out for its amazing seabed, with fauna and flora of great diversity and beauty.

He said that the region is the attraction par excellence, with amazing places, such as the one from Playa Larga to Playa Girón, about 35 kilometers, with a beautiful coral reef, and remains of sunken ships, caverns, corals and spectacular aquatic fauna.

According to Fernandez, the area has become a great place for open water diving, night diving, snorkeling and underwater exploration.

Dedicated to the People’s Republic of China as guest of honor and Cuban traditions as a product, the Cuba 2025 International Tourism Fair (FitCuba) has been held since April 30 in the capital’s Morro Cabaña complex and concluded on May 3rd.

Photo: Taken from Travel Trade Caribbean.