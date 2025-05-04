ARTEspacio cultural project presented at the University of Matanzas.

With the aim of strengthening the ties between artistic expression and the academic environment, the University of Matanzas hosted the presentation of the ARTEspacio project, conceived by the faculty-student body of the Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education as a meeting point to promote learning, innovation and appreciation of the arts.

The proposal debuted with the photographic exhibition En RETROSPECTIVA, where students and teachers, under the curatorship of Marlin Almeida Rodríguez, portrayed the architectural heritage of Cuba’s Athens and urged to preserve it as an essential part of the local identity.

This was stated to our radio station by the young Gabriel Rodríguez Delgado, a fourth year student of Art Education at the center and member of the aforementioned exhibition.

Regarding the multiple potentialities of ARTEspacio’s materialization at the Yumurina University, Rodriguez Delgado commented:

From workshops, exhibitions and music-dance presentations, ARTEspacio celebrates the cultural roots of the Matanzas university community and consolidates itself as an effective platform to safeguard local art and connect tradition with the new generations within the university environment.

