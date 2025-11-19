CTC Calls for National Day of Voluntary Work.

Led by the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto «Che» Guevara, the first voluntary work day took place on November 22nd, 1959, in Caney de las Mercedes, now the Camilo Cienfuegos School City.

The Cuban Workers’ Federation (CTC) and its unions are calling for a national day of voluntary work on November 22nd and 23rd, in commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the first such productive activity held in 1959.



Under the slogan «For Cuba Together We Create,» the work will be dedicated to boosting food production, primarily the winter planting campaign for various crops, the coffee harvest, sugarcane planting, preparations for the upcoming sugar harvest, and activities that substitute imports and generate exports.



There will also be mobilizations to the main photovoltaic park projects, the cleaning, beautification, and sanitation of workplaces, and the neighborhood transformation program.



In the eastern provinces, the actions will be focused on the recovery from the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, according to the CTC statement.



Starring the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, the first voluntary work took place on November 22nd, 1959, in the Caney de las Mercedes, currently Camilo Cienfuegos School City, in the municipality of Bartolomé Masó, Granma province.