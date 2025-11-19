Draft Labor Code for Cuba. Quo Vadis?.

Among its innovations is the Territorial Employment Management Service, which will integrate a network of municipal offices under the direction of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

A Code with a Vision for the Future

The Draft Labor Code represents a decisive step towards recognizing contemporary labor diversity. It not only reinforces the principle of decent work, but also promotes more modern and inclusive employment management, integrating the various existing forms of employment contracts into a single legal framework.

Among its innovations is the Territorial Employment Management Service, which will integrate a network of municipal offices under the direction of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. This service aims to facilitate access to employment for people of working age, prioritizing young people, women, people with disabilities, those in vulnerable situations, or those serving criminal sentences without parole.



It will also strengthen the government’s capacity to generate decent jobs, encourage the participation of inactive individuals to make better use of human resources, and coordinate training and skills development programs for employment.