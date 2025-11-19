The Spiritual Armor of Matanzas Writers and Artists.

Inspiration flows freely among Matanzas creators for the enjoyment of our people, at a time when spirituality stands as salvation in the face of the vicissitudes prevailing in the world.

The artists and writers of Matanzas possess a spiritual resilience that shields them from discouragement in the face of adversity, a quality reflected in their constant creative work.

The participation of members of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) has been key to preserving the vibrant cultural atmosphere that prevails in the province.

To delve deeper into the truth of these assertions, made during the recent visit of the National Presidency of this institution, we interviewed the writer José Manuel Espino Ortega, president of the Matanzas Provincial Committee of UNEAC.

“We are in a challenging moment, facing great obstacles, as we live in a country with many difficulties. Even in this complex situation, we cannot lose the drive and the desire of artists to be protagonists and to overcome all obstacles. President Marta Bonet’s visit served as an incentive to see what has been achieved and to value what we must project to be a more accessible UNEAC (National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba) in times like these.”

When asked about specific actions that highlight the work of this group, Espino emphasized:

“In Matanzas, we have carried out noteworthy actions, such as providing support to prominent figures and vulnerable individuals; the care received in hospitals, with concern and follow-up. Likewise, our involvement in community work is commendable, and we intend every day to reach out to our neighbors, to their spaces, where we can have an impact and bring the spiritual richness of art and literature to the neighborhoods.”

“Artists don’t just think about their work; they incorporate it into their lives. They think in terms of communion, as a projection of social service. Humbly participating in donations to the eastern provinces after the hurricane devastation demonstrates our humanist essence, and we are grateful, because UNEAC must live up to that standard.”

Regarding what remains to be done, Espino said: “We must refine our work, not become complacent. UNEAC must have a greater influence on social events, on the environment, on citizens’ behavior. We must not let commitments like the one on Narváez Street get out of hand and become a banal, purely commercial space. It is a responsibility we have on a social scale, to raise awareness and influence our realities.”

