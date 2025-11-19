19 de noviembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Proposal to Revitalize Railway Lines in Matanzas Province.

19 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

This would aim to protect the remaining lines, make them a profitable business, and, above all, improve the quality of life for a significant number of residents.

Today I will discuss the railway lines in Matanzas and their economic potential. I won’t delve into the history of these lines, although it’s worth mentioning that the first line to reach the province came from Havana and was destined for Unión de Reyes in 1852. Nor will I elaborate on the economic and social importance that the construction of these railways brought to the region.

This commentary aims to present a proposal that could improve the quality of life for many people, especially those living in rural areas through which railway lines pass. These lines, which were once used to transport sugarcane to the sugar mills or to carry passengers, are now disused or have even been cannibalized.

Currently, with the promotion of production linkages with micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and other non-state economic actors, it would be viable to develop a project to revitalize the rail lines that are still in good condition and use them for passenger transport. This could be achieved by re-engineding and adapting Girón buses or similar vehicles, converting them into railcars.

Nowadays, the lines that haven’t been stolen are overgrown with marabou or other vegetation, which facilitates the theft of their components.

Many of these lines could even serve as alternatives in case of derailments or accidents on the main line. However, the current proposal is for passenger transport.

For example, the Matanzas-Unión de Reyes line could be considered, which could connect with the southern circuit line, or the old Hershey train line, which Matanzas could use as far as Corral Nuevo, to mention just one section.

In years past, the so-called Karatas and other passenger trains ran on some of these lines. Why not reinstate that service?
I believe that, with a little effort, new entrepreneurs could revitalize this project. This would aim to protect the remaining lines, create a profitable business, and, above all, improve the quality of life for a considerable number of residents.

It could even be used for transporting agricultural or commercial products. Let’s hope that receptive and decisive individuals will embrace this proposal and put it into operation. The people will be grateful.

