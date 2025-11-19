The Matanzas Science and Technology Park Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary.

With five years of fruitful work, the Matanzas Science and Technology Park reaffirms its mission to be an engine of innovation, demonstrating that investment in knowledge is the most solid foundation for building a prosperous future.

The Science and Technology Park (PCT) of the University of Matanzas celebrates its fifth anniversary this November 19th and has solidified its position as a pillar for the economic and social development of the province through science and innovation.



Established in 2019 as part of the country’s policies to foster ties between academia and the productive sector, the Matanzas PCT works to transform knowledge into products and services that directly impact the community.



Its mission focuses on managing technological services, promoting research projects, and incubating new technology-based companies. Among its extensive portfolio of services are consulting for digital transformation, project management, legal services, and access to a robust technological infrastructure.



Furthermore, through its seven Digital Self-Service Stations, it facilitates citizen access to electronic procedures for entities such as ETECSA (the national telecommunications company), online banking, CUPET (the national telecommunications company), and registries, thus bringing digitalization closer to everyday life.

But the true measure of their success lies in their projects. Initiatives like Bienestar Matanzas, which streamlines government procedures, and Varadero Ciudad Digital, which optimizes management and services in the main tourist hub, demonstrate their commitment to local development.

The impact of these and other projects is palpable. Leydis Pestana Morales, Director of Research and Development at the Park, confirms this.

«Well, in these five years of work, we’ve realized that the most important thing, at least the most noticeable, is that the public is aware of the services offered, for example, by the digital self-service stations. Another, I would say one of the most essential, is that, as we also constitute an innovation ecosystem, we open our doors to any idea, any project.

«We are capable of developing any project or service. And well, I think the key is that, that many people have approached us, and our partnerships have been formed through the image we have cultivated in society and will continue to cultivate.» Among the most significant achievements of the Matanzas Science and Technology Park (PCT) is the Sports Intelligence Suite, a system for analyzing athletic performance that was recognized by the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) with the Annual Science Award for Greatest Social Impact. Another cutting-edge project is Additive Technology, which, in collaboration with the University’s CEFAS center, is researching the manufacture of customized bone scaffolds to improve the success rate of implants.

With five years of fruitful work, the Matanzas Science and Technology Park reaffirms its mission to be an engine of innovation, demonstrating that investment in knowledge is the most solid foundation for building a prosperous future. Written by Melissa Guerra.