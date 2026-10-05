Cuba Draws Against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Keeps the Lead in the Concacaf Nations League

The Cuban national soccer team drew two goals with Saint Kitts and Nevis and retained the lead of Group C of Level B of the Concacaf Nations League.

At the Hasely Crawford stadium in Trinidad and Tobago, both squads again split points following the 3-3 draw on Friday.

Triquanny Williams opened the scoring for the Saint Kitts and Nevis side in the 16th minute off a pass from his teammate Kyle Kelly, who took advantage to unleash a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the area and pierced the Cuban net.

The combination between midfielder Dairon Reyes and defender Yunior Pérez served to achieve the equalizer just minutes later for the squad of coach Pedro Pablo Pereira.

Williams scored again in the match to put the Saint Kitts and Nevis side ahead, this time via a penalty, while Daniel Díaz achieved the equalizer for the Cubans right at the final whistle.

Cuba finishes this first window of the Nations League undefeated, with 3-0 victories over Grenada (September 25) and 2-0 against Bonaire (September 28), and two draws against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The four bracket winners of League B will qualify directly for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.