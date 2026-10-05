Winners of the Fundación de la Ciudad de Matanzas Prize Announced

The 19th Fundación de la Ciudad de Matanzas Prize already has its winners in the three categories it called for this year.

Alfredo Zaldívar Muñoa, director of Ediciones Matanzas, announced on his Facebook profile that La brújula del pirata by Alexis Manuel García Artiles from Santa Clara earned the praise of the jury for Children’s and Young Adult Literature composed of Liset Prego, Jenny Pupo, and presided over by Yunier Riquenes.

He also reported that Rafael Grillo, as president, Mariela Varona, and Arístides Vega Chapú unanimously selected as the best proposal in the short story category Pieles rotas by David Martínez Balsa from Havana.

For its part, La soledad amorosa de Carlos Manuel de Céspedes by Yerandy Fleites, a Villa Clara native residing in Havana, earned the prize granted by Vivian Martínez Tabares, Osvaldo Cano, and Nelson Beatón.

The poet, promoter, and director of Ediciones Matanzas also announced that narrator and screenwriter Senel Paz, National Film Prize winner, will receive the Fundación de la Ciudad de Matanzas Honorary Prize, and the contest’s literary days on October 14 and 15 will be dedicated to him, on which occasion these prizes will be officially presented.

The prestigious award has been earned, among others, by Daniel Díaz Mantilla, Alberto Rodríguez, Raúl Dávalos, Legna Rodríguez, and Urbano Martínez Carmenate.

Sponsored by Ediciones Matanzas, the Provincial Book and Literature Center, and the Provincial Directorate of Culture, the Fundación de la Ciudad de Matanzas Prize consists of the publication of the work by Ediciones Matanzas, ten thousand pesos in national currency, a unique artistic diploma, and an invitation to the 2027 event.

The contest, dedicated in its 19th edition to encouraging writers from all over the country to enhance their creativity and to celebrating the 333 years of the birth of the city of rivers and bridges.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26