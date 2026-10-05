Brilliant Concert by the José White Camerata

The José White Camerata offered the concert «Serenatas, danzas y exaltaciones» (Serenades, Dances, and Exaltations), under the baton of Colombian-American conductor Jimmy Andrés Pinzón, in his first presentation in the country.

The program chosen by the guest was divided into two sessions. The first included the works «Serenade for Strings, Opus 11» by Dag Wirén, the unforgettable waltz «The Blue Danube» by Johann Strauss, and the «Adagietto» from Symphony No. 15 by Gustav Mahler, performed with exquisite skill and singular sonic sensitivity.

In the performance of the work «Ennanga» by William Grant Still, the harmony achieved between the conducting, the piano, and the strings allowed for the appreciation of the remarkable expressiveness of harpist Maité Rodríguez Álvarez, in a score of complex execution.

The audience that filled the José White concert hall enjoyed the Camerata, directed by Jimmy Pinzón, in a second session, in which three works of his own authorship were presented, of notable lyricism.

The piece «String Quartet No. 1 in D minor» was heard, with suggestive Latin sonority. Then the scores «Aurora,» evocative of dawn, composed especially for the Camerata and premiered last year, which featured the participation of the Eunoia women’s choir, and the recently composed «Exaltación,» inspired by the elevation of the spirit to celestial greatness, in a return full of peace and hope.

The concert concluded with the rhythmic music of Gustav Holst in the work titled «St Paul’s Suite, Opus 29, No. 2,» all ovationed by those attending, among them authorities from the Party, the provincial Directorate of Culture, UNEAC, and religious and cultural institutions closest to the prestigious guest.

The José White Camerata, under the general direction of maestro Antonio Fernández Muñoz, continues the trail of its founders in its eight years of existence, for the enjoyment of lovers of classical music in the Athens of Cuba.