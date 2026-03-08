7 de abril de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Cuba repeats the formula and gets its second victory.

8 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

The Cuban offense was led by home runs from Ariel Martínez with two runners on base and Erisbel Arruebarruena with a solo shot.

The Cuban team secured its second victory in the Sixth World Baseball Classic against Colombia in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
With a score of seven runs to four, the Cubans defeated the Colombian team and took another step toward qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Photo taken from the internet.
The Cuban offense was led by home runs from Ariel Martínez with three runners on base and Erisbel Arruebarruena with a solo shot.
Ariel Martínez, from Matanzas, who faced harsh criticism from baseball fans regarding his inclusion on the Cuban roster, responded in the best possible way, going 3-for-7 across the two games and driving in three runs.

The Cuban pitching staff was not dominant in the game, issuing 10 walks and allowing seven hits. The Colombians failed to capitalize on the wildness from the mound and lost the game.

Team Asere will face Puerto Rico this Monday at seven in the evening Cuban time, to continue in the fight for the qualifying ticket.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández.

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