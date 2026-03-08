7 de abril de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Madrid snatches a last-gasp victory as Barcelona consolidates its lead.

8 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, ​​coached by Álvaro Arbeloa, defeated Celta de Vigo 2-1 in matchday 27 of the Spanish First Division.

Real Madrid, managed by Álvaro Arbeloa, defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 in matchday 27 of the Spanish First Division.

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni put Real Madrid ahead in the 11th minute of the first half, capitalizing on a rebound at the edge of the box to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Celta Vigo took advantage of playing at home in the Abanca Balaídos stadium to equalize in the 25th minute through striker Borja Iglesias.

With the score tied, both teams were hesitant to create a decisive opportunity.

In the second half, goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Ionut Radu made several crucial saves to maintain the deadlock.
As the match drew to a close, Uruguayan full-back Federico Valverde found himself with a loose ball at mid-range, which he shot.

Fortunately for him, the ball deflected off an opponent, changing its trajectory and nestling into the Celta Vigo net.
Meanwhile, league leaders FC Barcelona defeated Athletic Club Bilbao away at San Mamés Stadium with a lone goal from Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona starlet received a pass from his teammate Pedri González and fired a shot across goal, leaving goalkeeper Unai Simón with no chance.

In other matches of the day, Atlético de Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 3-2, Osasuna and Mallorca drew 2-2, and Levante and Girona played to a 1-1 draw.

With 27 rounds of La Liga played, FC Barcelona leads the standings with 67 points, followed by Real Madrid with 63 and Atlético with 54.

Written by George Carlos Roger














                            

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