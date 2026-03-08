Percusión Menor and Platón del Banquete, by Holguín natives José Luis Serrano and Ronel González, respectively, along with Con la Mano Equivocada, formed the Caja Negra collection, presented by Ediciones Matanzas.

“With the Wrong Hand is full of personal experiences, of the things that happen to us as human beings: arguments, pleasant moments, the longings for childhood, and who we are today, which are also often recurring themes in other works, since the story of one man is the story of all men,” commented Daniel Cruz Bermúdez, a writer originally from Sancti Spíritus, about his most recent collection of décimas (ten-line stanzas).



The book offers Baroque-style poetry that, by combining rhythm and lyricism in this way, results in an interesting work of octosyllabic and unchanging décimas that carry the identity of a young man from the countryside, from his gait to his verse. Percusión Menor and Platón del Banquete, by Holguín authors José Luis Serrano and Ronel González, respectively, along with the book With the Wrong Hand, make up the Caja Negra collection, presented this Thursday at Ediciones Matanzas.



In the company of intellectuals and artists from Matanzas, the literary space «With Your Eyes Mine» hosted the exhibition of the volumes composed entirely of décimas, which, although they address different themes, equally represent the passion of the creators for the genre and the interest of the representatives of culture in the territory to delve into the written décimas.