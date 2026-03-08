Trade and Gastronomy Workers Highlight Good Service.

Trade and Gastronomy workers in Jovellanos municipality continue to provide quality service to the population, preparing traditional dishes that take advantage of the territory’s native crops.



The Trade and food service workers in Jovellanos municipality continue to provide quality service to the community, preparing traditional dishes that utilize locally grown produce.



Among the businesses that stand out in this effort is the Vicente Santana Bakery, which offers a variety of options to the community and strengthens food security in the area.



The Cuban woman plays a prominent role in these efforts, recognized as a champion of hard work and dedication, a symbol of the collective commitment to maintaining the vitality of these services.



With organizational discipline and unwavering commitment, Jovellanos reaffirms the community’s trust in its retail and food service establishments, consolidating unity and quality customer service.