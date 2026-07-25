Debts to Innovators

As tacit evidence of the continued disrespect by business managers toward their innovators, there was the figure — revealing and round — in the report to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central (CTC).

More than 700 entities across all unions in the country recorded non-compliance with the established terms in the regulations governing the processing and remuneration procedures for authors of innovations, the document states.

Although the data corresponds to the end of 2025, the situation seems to remain the same, unchanged, judging by the use of the phrase «non-compliance persists» in the mentioned report, which presumes that the trend continues into 2026.

Companies with such a negative balance violate Law No. 38/1982: On Innovations and Rationalizations, and other complementary regulations, which grants administrations the responsibility to implement them, and entrusts the National Association of Innovators and Rationalizers (ANIR) and unions with overseeing compliance.

Although the causes are not specified, the infractions could be due to the displacement of procedures, the existence of economic losses in the business sector, or the lack of planning for that expenditure by the budgeted sector.

While the affected workers wait for their proposals to be registered, they have benefited from the monetary or social results generated by the innovators’ solutions.

Meanwhile, as they are mismanaged, those affected form an innovative labor population whose contribution to production processes, services, teaching, research, and defense benefits the economic efficiency of a country that cannot do without their talent — much less in a context of deepening economic, commercial, and financial war by the United States against Cuba.

According to the report itself to the final sessions of the 22nd CTC Congress, as a result of calculating the economic effect, the processed solutions in the period reach a value of more than 7,935 million pesos, as a financial expression of savings and/or profits in one year of application.