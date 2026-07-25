Solar Tricycles for Bread

Faced with logistical challenges in the distribution of basic basket bread to rural points of sale outside the municipal capital of Jovellanos, the Food and Transportation UEBs have implemented an innovative and sustainable solution.

The alternative consists of contracting autonomous electric tricycles, which come integrated with solar panels that take advantage of the intense Cuban summer sun for daily recharging, thus reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

This strategy has allowed guaranteeing the frequency and freshness of bread in remote communities, where previously difficulties with fuel and road conditions affected supply.

The tricycles, easy to maneuver and with low operating costs, travel secondary roads efficiently, and their energy autonomy is enhanced by the high temperatures and solar radiation typical of the summer season in the province.

The experience accumulated in recent months has been highly satisfactory, according to reports from the directors of both entities.

Not only has bread delivery been stabilized, but absenteeism at rural points has been reduced and beneficiaries’ perception has improved, while also reducing polluting emissions and maintenance costs for the traditional fleet.

With these positive results, it is already planned to extend the service to the transportation of other basic basket products and light goods in the near future.

Plans include expanding the number of tricycles and training more operators, consolidating Jovellanos as a local reference in the use of renewable energies applied to socialist food distribution in rural environments.