Provincial Historical Archive Joins the Summer Workshop «Walking and Learning»

The Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas opened its doors to the participants of the summer workshop «Caminando y Aprendiendo» (Walking and Learning), an initiative of the Palacio de Junco Museum that proposes to children and adolescents to tour the city to learn about its history and the value of its heritage.

As part of the itinerary, attendees visited the Archive’s headquarters, located in the birthplace of the illustrious Matanzas poet José Jacinto Milanés, where they received an explanation about the importance of this heritage property and the work carried out by the institution in the conservation, organization, and custody of historical documents.

Master Olga Lidia González Monguía shared with participants details about document management and the role the Archive plays in preserving historical memory, as well as answering the children’s questions during the tour.

The visit also allowed for the dissemination of the services provided by the institution to students, researchers, and the general public, who can come to the Provincial Historical Archive in search of specialized guidance and documentary sources for the development of school research and other studies related to local history.