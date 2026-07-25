Little League Baseball Encounter Held in Matanzas

As part of the actions of the Directorate of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation in Matanzas, teams from the little leagues of the capital municipality held a baseball matchup.

The Beisbolito area hosted the encounter, which featured the participation of the «Cocodrilos de la Playa» and the team from the DESA area belonging to sports complex number one.

From the first inning, they showed their claws and demonstrated their dominance on the field, combining timely hits with a solid defense that drew applause from the attending public.

The game allowed the youngsters from both teams to showcase the skills acquired during their training process, while also serving as a guide for coaches to correct deficiencies and evaluate future talents who will strengthen the provincial teams.

On a sunny afternoon, sheltered by the sea breeze and full of adrenaline, the children had an activity that contributed to healthy summer enjoyment.