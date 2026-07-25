Zenén, the Eternal Young Puppeteer

The mastery of the art of puppetry was recognized in the most recent talk with master of the stage, Zenén Calero Medina, in the «Conversando con…» (Talking with…) space hosted by Maylan Álvarez.

In the José White concert hall in the city of Matanzas, those present embraced the man who has sown a life full of love for children through figures and colors.

This edition of the program, dedicated to the puppeteer artist, learned about the experiences that have most marked the life of the Matanzas designer, as well as his beginnings in this dreamlike journey.

The 2020 National Theater Prize winner was accompanied during the gathering by some of his most important creations, which hold so much of him and his Teatro de Las Estaciones.

For the guest of honor of this evening, his greatest moment of fulfillment, both personally and artistically, occurs when his work inspires people.

«All the people and institutions I have collaborated with have made me happy throughout this journey, but my eternal home, Teatro de Las Estaciones, allowed me to reach the pinnacle of my goals.»

An essential aspect that cannot be missing for Calero Medina in this work is the team’s rapport regarding ideas preconceived by everyone in both theoretical and practical terms.

The musical moment of the gathering was in charge of soloist Olga Emilia Blanco, also director of this cultural center.

Among the personalities of Matanzas culture attending the talk were Liliam Padrón, Marcia Brito, Alfredo Zaldívar, and José Manuel Espino, as well as his life partner and colleague, Rubén Darío Salazar.

The daily dedication of the distinguished stage designer has transformed our children’s childhood into a universe of vivid fantasies.