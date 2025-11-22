22 de noviembre de 2025

Donations for the victims.

22 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

This was the fourth donation made by neighbors and members of the project, and they intend to continue these efforts.

Around 70 boxes of clothing, lingerie, footwear and toys have been donated to date by the residents of the Reynold García neighborhood, with the support of the Con mis manos sueños y realidades Community Project, to help the victims of Hurricane Melissa.

These types of initiatives provide immediate relief to those who have lost so much and strengthen community ties by promoting a culture of solidarity among those of us who live on this island.

Written by Noelis Santoyo.


























                            

