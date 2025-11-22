The paradox is clear: peace is discussed while conflict is sown. Negotiations are conducted in the name of others, but without them. And diplomacy is rewarded while imposition is practiced. Cynicism, in this case, is not a flaw: it is a strategy.

It is almost theatrical for Donald Trump to present himself as a guarantor of international peace while his actions paint a picture of global tensions. His attempt to negotiate an agreement with Russia behind Kyiv’s back—pressuring Zelensky to accept territorial concessions—not only undermines Ukrainian sovereignty but also revives the worst practices of political realism: imposed, not negotiated, peace.



Meanwhile, his unconditional support for Israel, even after repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, reveals a double standard that turns diplomacy into a spectacle. And as if that weren’t enough, the growing militarization in the Caribbean against Venezuela adds another chapter to this narrative of provocation disguised as defense.

In this context, it wouldn’t be entirely unreasonable to imagine Trump aspiring to the Nobel Peace Prize. After all, if his administration could facilitate international recognition for figures like Corina Machado—whose legitimacy has been questioned by critics—why not buy himself a gold medal as well?

The paradox is clear: peace is discussed while conflict is sown. Negotiations are conducted in the name of others, but without their consent. And diplomacy is rewarded while imposition is practiced. Cynicism, in this case, is not a flaw: it’s a strategy. Written by Yannier Delgado.