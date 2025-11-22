Pedro Betancourt Strengthens Efforts to Increase Food Production.
With the goal of strengthening food production as a priority within the Government Program to correct distortions and revitalize the economy, the highest political and governmental authorities of this municipality held a meeting with directors, producers, and representatives of local production entities and organizations.
Chaired by Luis Alberto Rodríguez Velázquez, a member of the Provincial Party Bureau, and Lázaro Suárez Navarro, Vice Governor of Matanzas, the meeting addressed the performance of key agricultural and food products, including their delivery and marketing, as well as their final destinations. Special attention was given to rice, root vegetables, and meat, in addition to outstanding debts owed to producers.
Mardiel Surí González, Vice President of the Betancoure government structure, noted that amidst the complex socioeconomic scenario facing the country, food production is an urgent challenge and a shared responsibility. He indicated that this task requires the active participation of all relevant entities and producers, as well as concrete results that allow for an effective response to the demands of the population.
Surí González added that the actions undertaken fall within the objectives of the Government Program for the town and require unity of action among institutions and producers in order to ensure greater food availability in the markets and promote economic stability and local self-sufficiency.
Also participating were members of the AZCUBA Sugar Agroindustry Business Group and representatives from the Matanzas Livestock Genetics Company, the Municipal Agroindustrial Company, and the Tobacco Collection and Processing Company, who reaffirmed their willingness to join forces to consolidate progress in the territory’s production indicators and, consequently, contribute to the well-being and development of the community.
Written by Yadiel Barbón.