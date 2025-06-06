Echoes of the National Radio Festival in Camagüey.

Programs such as Huellas de África, Matanzas en la memoria, Íntimamente público, Para tener en cuenta, Gente de Pueblo, Conexión 98, among other radio programs of the radio station system in the province of Matanzas address government policies in their theme plans.

During the exchange with delegates and guests at the XXXVI National Festival of Cuban Radio in Camagüey, the imprint of state policies and programs on the agenda of the media both in the traditional platform and on the Internet and social networks transcended.

Programs such as Huellas de África, Matanzas en la memoria, Íntimamente público, Para tener en cuenta, Gente de Pueblo, Conexión 98, among other radio programs of the radio station system in the province of Matanzas, address government policies in their agenda.

In the editorial agenda and the generation of contents, the empowerment of women, the rights of children, adolescents and youth, Cuban color, cultural colonization and rurality are addressed from a perspective of ennobling creation.

Radio 26’s program director Nolberto Cedeño and journalist Jessica Mesa

For the young journalist and program director of Radio 26, Jessica Mesa Duarte, the radio offers the possibility of creating and reflecting in her literary works those state policies with a high creative flight and the communicational output in ivoxx, podcast, YouTube, and other social networks.

For the head of Programming of Radio Ciudad Bandera and member of the Festival Jury, Roberto Antonio González, in view of the challenges of cultural consumption in Cuba, the country’s radio stations must reflect the multiplicity of forms and contents to meet the needs of increasingly heterogeneous and segmented audiences.

The young creators present at the theoretical sessions of the National Radio Festival in Camagüey advocated the use of artificial intelligence in the generation of multimedia content, on-demand audio on Internet platforms and the production of podcasts on various topics.

Nolberto Cedeño Fernández, program director and broadcaster of Radio 26 in Matanzas, said that in spaces for children and young people, the generation of contents is mediated by creative codes related to the cultural consumption of these segments.

Cuban, El Salvador, Argentine and Colombian creators with diverse experiences and communicative proposals both in the communicative field and in the digital public space will participate in this edition of the Festival.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.