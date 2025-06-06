Varadero airport’s social work dimension increased (+photos).

The social work of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Ueb) has reached new dimensions with the incorporation of the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy home for the elderly and the Paquito González psycho-pedagogical medical center to its support portfolio.

The social work of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Ueb) has reached new dimensions with the incorporation of the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy home for the elderly and the Paquito González psycho-pedagogical medical center to its support portfolio.

Once a month we will visit them not only to bring them something with which we can help their stay, but also to exchange, get to know their wishes and take them on some other excursions,» said José Antonio García Manso, general director of this Ueb.

He said that actions like these are possible thanks to the initiatives of the workers of the more than 30 organizations that work at the aerodrome, the second most important in the country, due to the number of passengers it handles, only surpassed by the José Martí terminal.

The airport, known as Varadero airport, has achieved notoriety for its social performance focused on the attention to the home for children without family support in the city of Yumurina and the town of Carbonera, including education, health and the more than 20 vulnerable people who live there.

Right in that neighborhood, a 50-capacity children’s home has taken root, which welcomes the children of the terminal’s working mothers and also opens space for the community’s population, thus resolving a problem that had been waiting for almost three decades.

On several occasions, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, head of the Ministry of Transportation (MITRANS) has praised the supportive stance of the airport’s directors and workers, who are not only transit points for travelers, but can also play a crucial role in the surrounding communities, according to his words.

According to the MITRNS head, as airports are carriers of economic income for the country, they can also become agents of positive change in their communities, as is precisely the Juan Gualberto Gómez.

