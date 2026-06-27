Ecuador Defeats Germany

Germany suffered its first defeat in the World Cup, falling 2-1 to Ecuador in a match that raised questions about the true level of the European team, despite already having secured its passage to the next round.

The Ecuadorian national team took advantage of its opportunities and showed personality against one of the title favorites. With tactical order and intensity throughout the 90 minutes, it achieved a prestigious victory that halted the Germans’ perfect run in the group stage.

Although the setback does not compromise Germany’s qualification, it does represent a turning point for a team that had not yet faced a truly demanding opponent. The defeat exposed difficulties in controlling the match’s rhythm when the opponent managed to impose its conditions.

Ahead of the knockout stage, the German team will need to correct these aspects if it aims to remain among the main title contenders. Ecuador, for its part, delivered a convincing performance that confirms its ability to qualify among the best third-place finishers in the group.