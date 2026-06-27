5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Unionenses Mourn the Passing of Actor and Director of Teatro D’Sur Wilfredo Mesa

27 de junio de 2026 Yaudel Rodríguez Vento

Unión de Reyes – Deep sorrow has been caused in the cultural and artistic community of this municipality by the passing of actor, professor, and director of Teatro D’Sur, Wilfredo Mesa, a prominent figure in the performing arts in the territory and a mentor to several generations of students.

 

Numerous expressions of condolences have been shared on social media by friends, colleagues, authorities, and admirers, who have highlighted both his artistic talent and his human values.

 

The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Unión de Reyes, Arlen González Luis, expressed her feelings in a social media post: «I deeply feel the departure of our beloved director of Teatro del Sur. His extraordinary talent transformed our way of seeing art, but it was his human warmth and his unique personality that truly left an indelible mark on all of us.»

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