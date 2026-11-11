11 de noviembre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Energás Varadero to Begin Generating Electricity

11 de noviembre de 2026 José Miguel Solís

The Energás Varadero project, located in the municipality of Cárdenas, will begin generating electricity during this week, after the planned annual general repair process.

This was stated to Radio 26 by engineer Julio Betancourt, director of the industry, who specified that they initially expect to stabilize 45 Megawatts of power using the combined cycle and a gas turbine.

 

In the coming days, the other turbine will be incorporated, and later we will complete technical details to resume the production of naphtha, sulfur, and liquefied petroleum gas, noted the specialist.

 

In the usual annual maintenance, Energás Varadero received improvements in the manufacturing process, such as repairs to system equipment, cleaning of heat exchange surfaces, and in the plant’s automation and safety, among other tasks.

 

In the context of the shutdown of the Felton one thermoelectric plant in Holguín, the National Electroenergetic System will soon receive a slight contribution, at a moment when Guiteras remains at 180 megawatts, without threats so far that would endanger its presence online.

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