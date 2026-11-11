Pau Cubarsí Wins the Golden Boy and Confirms His International Projection

Cubarsí was chosen as the winner of the Golden Boy 2026, a prestigious recognition that distinguishes the best footballer under 21 in European football.

At 19 years old, the Spanish center-back adds a new achievement to a career that is advancing at an extraordinary pace.

The award comes after an outstanding season, in which Cubarsí consolidated himself as a fundamental piece of the azulgrana defense and played a prominent role with the Spanish national team.

His participation in the World Cup, where he conquered the title and received the recognition as the tournament’s best young player, finished boosting his candidacy.

However, his recognition also reopens the debate about his individual valuation.

In the last edition of the Ballon d’Or, the defender occupied 12th place, outside the top ten. A position that generated comments among fans and specialists, who consider that his performance during the season deserved greater prominence.

With this award, Cubarsí becomes the second defender to conquer the Golden Boy, after the Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt in 2018. Furthermore, he joins Lionel Messi, Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal among the Barcelona footballers who have lifted this prize.

The azulgrana center-back no longer represents only a promise of Spanish football. His performances, titles, and recognitions place him among the most outstanding young talents on the international panorama.

At just 19 years old, Pau Cubarsí begins to build a trajectory that promises new chapters of prominence.