Pinar del Río Imposes Itself at Victoria de Girón

A home run by catcher Yasiel Ajete with a teammate on base in the ninth inning gave the Vegueros de Pinar del Río a 7-5 victory over the Matanzas Crocodiles at the start of the particular sub-series at the Victoria de Girón stadium.

With the victory, Pinar del Río reached 23 wins against seven losses. It thus widened to four games its advantage over Matanzas, which despite the setback remains second in the western zone.

The locals opened the scoring in the third inning with a home run by Aníbal Medina over left field off the pitches of Frank Luis Medina.

Then the Pinar del Río players turned the scoreboard around in the sixth and added again in the seventh, but the saurians responded in both innings until they left the scoreboard tied at five.

The Yumurino starter Yoennis Yera, with number 58 on his back, worked five innings without runs. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven.

For Pinar, Frank Luis Medina pitched six innings and allowed two runs. The win went to Yan Carlos García and the loss to Yan Carlos Lorenzo.

Adrián Pérez was the most outstanding for Matanzas with three hits, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch. For the visitors, Jesús Acia stood out with two doubles.

This Wednesday the second game of the sub-series will be played at 1:30 p.m. at the Victoria de Girón.