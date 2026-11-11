Work Underway to Restore the Alacranes Electrical Substation

A brigade of workers from the Electric Company is working on restoring the substation in the town of Alacranes, after its transformer suffered a fault in phase B.

The failure caused the interruption of electrical service in the town of Alacranes, Puerto Rico, the fields of the southern zone of the territory, and part of the municipal capital.

The First Secretary of the Party in the municipality, Yaneisy Fuentes López, is accompanying the workers during the recovery efforts, in contact with the actions being developed to restore service to the affected communities.

«We must also thank the linemen of the provincial Brigade, who are working on the assembly of the substation, the Electric Company, the provincial, governmental, and municipal authorities, the Party, and the Interior Order,» expressed Fuentes López.

The leader also recognized the support of the residents of Alacranes: «The people have been accompanying all these linemen, providing them with water, snacks, lunch, in addition to all the logistical assurance guaranteed from the municipality, with the participation also of the director of the municipality’s OBE.»

«It has been an intense day of work, with unity, coherence, and availability of resources, amid this economic blockade. In the face of adversities, we rise and achieve results,» she affirmed.

The electrical workers continue the technical work to solve the fault and complete the assembly of the substation, which is still in process, with the purpose of returning electricity to the affected homes and centers.