Erick, Life and Its Adversities (+audio).

Erick Ávila Vita is a young man with a special condition, a characteristic that does not limit him from working and helping his neighbors.

More than four decades ago, when he was barely three years old, his family moved from Caibarién to the city of Matanzas, so he considers himself an adopted Matanzas native. Erick lives with his parents and older brother, and together they overcome adversity and challenge the disability that has plagued him since birth.