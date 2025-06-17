Unión de Reyes in the summer starting July 5th.

During the coming months of July and August, the Municipal Directorate of Culture, INDER (National Institute of Education), Education, Transportation, and Commerce will join forces to offer a diverse program that will include fairs, sports games, and activities with recorded music.

Summer in this municipality will officially begin on Saturday, July 5th, with a multi-faceted fair that will include cultural, sports, and gastronomic activities, and the presentation of the D’Nuevo Son group in the plaza at 6:00 p.m.

During the coming months of July and August, the Municipal Directorate of Culture, INDER (National Institute of Education), Education, Transportation, and Commerce will join forces to offer a diverse program that will include fairs, sports games, and activities with recorded music for young people.

In addition, the participation of art instructors and the availability of schools to facilitate the development of these activities in the community are planned. For its part, the Guerrilla Unionense project, comprised of art instructors from the José Martí Brigade, amateur artists, and cultural institutions, will begin a weekly tour of Plan Turquino communities to bring cultural offerings to hard-to-reach areas.

As part of the summer planning, Arlen González Luis, the Party’s first secretary in Unión de Reyes, suggested taking advantage of opportunities like the La Piscina de Alacranes Local Development Project, with the goal of encouraging youth participation and recognizing the efforts of local workers. Photo by the author

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez.