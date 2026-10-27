ETECSA Increases Nauta Hogar Service in Matanzas

The Nauta Hogar service, one of the most demanded by the Matanzas population, exceeds 20,000 contracts in the province, with a presence in all municipalities, reported Edelis Barrios, head of the mass commercialization group of the ETECSA Territorial Division in Matanzas.

So far this year, more than 2,000 new services have been installed, thanks to investments completed in high-demand areas such as Matanzas, Cárdenas, and Jagüey Grande, as well as localities where it had never reached before. However, the specialist acknowledged that insufficiencies persist, which is why this service is one of the company’s priority objectives.

Currently, 35 percent of the Nauta Hogar sites existing in the province are available on demand, which means that the population can go to the commercial unit and contract the service without difficulties. Among these sites are important municipal capitals such as Colón, Calimete, Los Arabos, Unión de Reyes, and Martí, as well as other points far from the capitals.

Barrios specified that it is no longer essential to have the equipment to contract the service, since it can be acquired through various channels, including donation or purchase from economic actors that market it, since the company does not have these devices.

The official stressed the importance of every interested party registering in the demand, as this allows prioritizing investments according to unmet demand and, in saturated sites, granting the capacities freed up in order of seniority.

Registration can be done at the commercial units or through ETECSA’s online services.

The Nauta Hogar service enables the population to connect to the internet from home at different speeds, according to the technical capacities of their telephone service, and constitutes one of the company’s main bets in the country’s process of changing its energy and technological matrix.