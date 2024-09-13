Events for the 64th anniversary of the CDR begin on the 15th in Matanzas.

For the celebration, a schedule of municipal events was created, starting in Matanzas on the 15th, in the area located in the upper part of the Reinold García (Pastorita) neighborhood,

The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution in the province of Matanzas are commemorating the 64th anniversary of the organization, founded by Fidel on September 28th, 1960.

For the celebration, a schedule of municipal events was created, starting in Matanzas on the 15th, in the area located in the upper part of the Reinold Garcia (Pastorita) neighborhood,

From the 15th to the 20th, the events will take place in the rest of the municipalities and will conclude with the provincial event that will take place on the 24th in the municipality of Perico, the only territory in the province that has been granted the status of National Vanguard of the CDR.

In the municipal and provincial activities will be stimulated cederistas and outstanding areas, as well as voluntary blood donors, among other indicators that govern the CDR.

Written by Enrique Tirse.