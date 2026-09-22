Exchange in Jovellanos on the Implementation of the 176 Economic Measures

Jovellanos – The president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in the territory, Danays Rives Álvarez, presented the advances and projections of the implementation of the 176 measures in the municipality, during a videoconference meeting with officials from the National Assembly of Cuba, in a space of dialogue and institutional coordination.

The meeting was attended by government authorities, the presidents of the People’s Councils, those of the Work Commissions, and members of the Municipal Administration Council, who exchanged criteria and evaluated the concrete actions being developed in each demarcation of the territory.

In Jovellanos, progress is being made in transportation with cooperative production projects that guarantee intermunicipal and local routes using buses under a leasing modality. Electric motorcars are also being incorporated for mobility. In the agricultural sector, the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Enterprise is promoting the recovery of irrigation machinery and crops.

Rives Álvarez highlighted that this space of dialogue and coordination reaffirms the institutions’ commitment to local development and to the search for effective solutions to the population’s needs, thus strengthening community work and government management in the municipality.