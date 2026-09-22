Volunteer Work Salutes ANAP Anniversary

A day of volunteer work brought together this Sunday peasants, agricultural workers, and representatives of political and mass organizations at the Cuatro Caminos farm in San Antonio de Cabezas, in salute of the 68th anniversary of the First Peasant Congress in Arms, held on September 21, 1958.

The activity took place in areas belonging to producer Yunior Castell García, of the CCS Rubén González, and was attended by Yaneisy Fuentes López, First Secretary of the Party in the municipality of Unión de Reyes.

During the day, the participants concentrated their efforts on planting corn and clearing areas of cassava and other various crops.

Upon concluding the agricultural tasks, the producer made the donation of a module of agricultural products to the community’s December 3 Nursing Home. The delivery linked productive effort with an action destined to support the care of the territory’s older adults.

With 13.42 hectares dedicated to various crops, the Cuatro Caminos farm maintains its contribution to the agricultural production of San Antonio de Cabezas.