Exhibition of Ancestral Costume Jewelry Opens

The exhibition of the «Hybrid Costume Jewelry» workshop, taught by award-winning designer Juan Carlos Jiménez Huerta, opened to the public at the Social House of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists.

The display features a selection of works by six participants, who presented their creations in various craft modalities.

Regarding the characteristics of this workshop, professor Jiménez Huerta stated:

«The uniqueness of this course lay in the fact that ancestral techniques are learned. We worked with cardboard, paper, thread, jute, fabrics, and scraps. In each class, a different technique was learned. They became familiar with one that is uncommon in Cuba: spiral wrapping, done with cords and colored threads that are woven in a serpentine shape, then rolled and sewn simultaneously to achieve beautiful necklaces and other highly colorful costume jewelry.»

Regarding the importance of the workshop and the exhibition, master visual artist Leonor Jorge Vergara expressed:

«The most relevant thing is that the exhibition is the result of a short course, with a heterogeneous group of young people and older adults, and it is done for the first time based on the imagination of the artist-teacher, in the search for different forms in artisan costume jewelry.

«I think the small works achieved an aesthetic standard; it is evident they have artistic vocation. I congratulate the teacher and the students, and I deduce that this should be the path for future workshops that increase their skill and imagination.»

The exhibition of the Hybrid Costume Jewelry workshop will remain open until the end of the month at the artisans’ and artists’ social house in Matanzas.