Farmers from Betancourt send agricultural donation to the province of Holguín.

18 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Farmers from the José Díaz and Victoria de Girón Credit and Service Cooperatives (CCS), located in Pedro Betancourt municipality, donated agricultural products to Holguín province, which was affected by Hurricane Melissa

The initiative was organized collectively by producers from both cooperatives to contribute to the food supply in that eastern region. The donation included root vegetables, other vegetables, and essential items, harvested during workdays coordinated by cooperative members. The products were collected and transported under conditions that preserved their quality and preservation, reflecting the organizational capacity of the Betancourt farming sector.

Danisleidys Fundora García, a member of the Municipal Bureau of the Party in Pedro Betancourt, explained that the initiative stems from the producers’ desire to support other provinces during this time of need, demonstrating discipline and commitment in complying with the directives of the highest political and governmental leadership and local administrative structures.

The leader also noted that the distribution was coordinated with the support of municipal authorities and directors, who facilitated the logistics to ensure the food reached its destination promptly.

Fundora García emphasized that these types of actions strengthen the collaboration between cooperatives and state institutions, fostering a positive impact on the beneficiary population.

With this donation, the José Díaz and Victoria de Girón Agricultural Production Cooperatives reaffirm their active role in food production and distribution, as well as in inter-regional cooperation. This gesture is part of national efforts to consolidate solidarity among provinces and ensure that available resources are used to address the most pressing needs.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.


















                            

