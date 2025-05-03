FitCuba 2026 to be hosted in Varadero again.

Cuba’s main beach resort was founded on December 5th, 1887. It began its tourist boom in 1990, and today it has 57 hotels and 23,106 rooms and receives about 39 percent of the international tourists who visit the country.

There are 22 kilometers of beach in Varadero. Photo: Taken from Luis Martínez de Armas’ Facebook page.

The 44th edition of the International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2026 will once again be held in Varadero to showcase the benefits of the sun and beach product, and to dedicate it to Canada as the guest of honor.

At the closing ceremony of the most relevant commercial exchange organized by the Ministry of Tourism (MUNTUR), Juan Carlos García Granda, head of the agency, said that the choice of the northern nation coincides with the 80th anniversary of relations between the two countries.

Clients from Canada, the first market to Varadero, consider the resort their second home and some have accumulated dozens of visits to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, where they return again and again in search of the sea, the sun and the friendly treatment of the workers, who go out of their way to serve them.

“We are ready to continue uniting cultures, ideas and tourist passions,” said Luis Martínez de Armas, MINTUR delegate in this western province of Matanzas, after hearing the news.

“The fact that Varadero has been chosen to host FitCuba 2026 is not only an honor, it is a recognition of what this destination represents: the place where Cuban tourism of excellence and authenticity go hand in hand in front of the sea,” he posted on his Facebook profile.

“Next year, we will not only showcase beaches, but also the innovation that comes from our hotel tradition, the commitment of a tourist pole that reinvents itself and the magic of an authentic destination that, like the sun that bathes it every day, never ceases to shine,” he announced.

“We promise that the next edition will be like the experience we offer there: unforgettable,” said Martínez.

With its 22 kilometers of beach, transparent waters, full of history and aboriginal culture, Varadero is the most preferred and internationally known of the leisure plazas of the Greater of the Antilles, distinctive also for the caves of Ambrosio, Calero, Saturno, Abono, Florencio and Santa Catalina, the latter, he said, with its stone mushrooms, unique formations in the world.

There is no doubt that Varadero’s impressive boom stems from the Cuban State’s will to give priority to tourism in the development model and responds to a Territorial and Urban Planning Plan until 2030, which subscribes to the sustainability of development to ensure tourism for all generations.