11 de noviembre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

French Association Supports Health Services in Ciénaga de Zapata

10 de noviembre de 2026 Noelis Santoyo Cobas

The Celia Sánchez Manduley polyclinic in the Ciénaga de Zapata municipality received a donation of supplies and medicines, as well as financing to acquire a solar kit, thanks to the efforts of the French Association Cuba Linda.

According to the publication, disseminated on the institutional page of the territory’s Health Directorate, an MSME will be in charge of installing the photovoltaic system destined to guarantee the operation of the center’s stomatology service.

During the visit, the members of the association learned about the start-up of the Clinical Laboratory and SUMA services, in addition to the high-performance ultrasound incorporated to support the Maternal and Child Program.

These services have the backing of the solar kit donated by the association in October. The new contribution constitutes a boost to working conditions and to the quality of care provided by the institution.

Autor

Más entradas

Energás Varadero to Begin Generating Electricity

11 de noviembre de 2026 José Miguel Solís

170th Anniversary of the Matanzas Concert Band: A Projection of Roots

11 de noviembre de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Work Underway to Restore the Alacranes Electrical Substation

11 de noviembre de 2026 Yaudel Rodríguez Vento

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *