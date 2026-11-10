French Association Supports Health Services in Ciénaga de Zapata

The Celia Sánchez Manduley polyclinic in the Ciénaga de Zapata municipality received a donation of supplies and medicines, as well as financing to acquire a solar kit, thanks to the efforts of the French Association Cuba Linda.

According to the publication, disseminated on the institutional page of the territory’s Health Directorate, an MSME will be in charge of installing the photovoltaic system destined to guarantee the operation of the center’s stomatology service.

During the visit, the members of the association learned about the start-up of the Clinical Laboratory and SUMA services, in addition to the high-performance ultrasound incorporated to support the Maternal and Child Program.

These services have the backing of the solar kit donated by the association in October. The new contribution constitutes a boost to working conditions and to the quality of care provided by the institution.